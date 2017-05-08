ESPN renews Tim Tebow's contract with SEC Network

Tim Tebow has signed a multiyear agreement with ESPN to continue as a college football analyst on the SEC Network.

“Over the last three years ESPN and the 'SEC Nation' crew have become like family,” Tebow said in a statement. “I love the passion that SEC fans bring to our set every Saturday morning and I look forward to continuing to share my own love of the game with fans on ESPN and SEC Network.”

The 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback will remain part of "SEC Nation," the network's traveling Saturday pregame show.

News of his agreement with ESPN comes shortly after the network cut about 100 employees, including well-known on-air talent like Danny Kanell, Ed Werder and Trent Dilfer.

“Dynamic change demands an increased focus on versatility and value, and as a result, we have been engaged in the challenging process of determining the talent—anchors, analysts, reporters, writers and those who handle play-by-play—necessary to meet those demands,” ESPN President John Skipper wrote to employees on April 26.

Tebow’s “unique experiences within the SEC and his broad national fan base are huge assets to ‘SEC Nation,’” stated Stephanie Druley, ESPN’s senior vice president of event and studio production, on Monday.

Druley added, “Tim brings a wealth of knowledge and passion” to the network and has “surprised many fans with his strong opinions and engaging presence.”

Tebow is currently playing minor league baseball in the New York Mets organization. The 29-year-old Tebow is hitting .242 with two home runs in 26 games for the Columbia Fireflies of the Single-A South Atlantic League.

Tebow helped the University of Florida win national championships in 2006 and 2008 before being selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Denver Broncos in 2010. He hasn't played in the NFL since 2012 with the New York Jets.

Fox News' Leora Arnowitz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

