FCC is reviewing complaints about Colbert's monologue

The FCC is looking into complaints it received over Stephen Colbert’s profanity-laden rant about President Trump on Monday’s “Late Show,” reports Deadline.

They announced that they are using “standard operations procedures, as we always do.”

Programs that air on broadcast stations before 10pm are subject to fines if the FCC decides that they are “indecent.” “The Late Show” doesn’t start airing till 11.35 pm when the threshold is “obscene.”

The FCC defines that as content that “must appeal to an average person’s prurient interest; depict or describe sexual conduct in a ‘patently offensive’ way; and, taken as a whole, lack serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.”

Colbert’s shocking monologue on Monday night came about because Colbert was annoyed that the President had cut short an interview with respected CBS newsman John Dickerson.

“Let me introduce you to something we call the Tiffany Way,” Colbert announced to Trump, “When you insult one member of the CBS family you insult us all.”

He continued: “You talk like a sign-language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s [bleep] holster.”

CBS not only bleeped out the offending word they also blurred Colbert’s mouth so it would be impossible to lip read.

On Wednesday night Colbert refused to apologize for the rant, only expressing regret for the choice of words.

“Now, if you saw my monologue Monday, you know that I was a little upset at Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine,” he said. “So at the end of that monologue I had a few choice insults for the president in return. I don’t regret that. He, I believe, can take care of himself. I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight. So while I would do it again, I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be.”