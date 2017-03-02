Lily Collins hints her father Phil Collins wasn't 'around a lot'

Having a famous father isn’t always easy — just ask Lily Collins.

The 27-year-old, who has made a name for herself as a successful actress and model, hinted at Modern Luxury that her father, English singer/songwriter Phil Collins, may not have always been around during her childhood.

Today we met with L.A.-based jewelry company @alexandrajules ... we think these gorgeous baubles compliment our @lilyjcollins cover quite nicely! #alexandrajules #lilycollins A post shared by Angeleno magazine (@angelenomagazine) on Feb 27, 2017 at 6:43pm PST

“I couldn’t not talk about my parents in this story, obviously,” said the cover girl for the March 2017 issue. “It’s hard when that person isn’t around a lot. I have amazing memories of being able to travel and being able to have family all over the world. Were there things that would have been nice probably to experience as a family? Of course. But it didn’t happen that way. And I’m me for a reason. I mean, everything that happened made me who I am.”

Collins, who’s releasing her first book, titled “Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me,” on March 7, addressed those feelings in a letter addressed to her father.

Ahh 6 million AND only one week until #Unfiltered is out?! So surreal! Can't believe you finally get to read it on March 7. If you missed my Facebook Live with @EpicReads on Saturday, I read an exclusive excerpt from the book! Check it out on my page or pre-order and read it for yourself!... A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Feb 28, 2017 at 9:45am PST

“That was a hard chapter to write because he is public,” she explained to the publication. “It’s a weird situation to be in, to be writing about someone that people already know, but they don’t know my experience with [him]. I am just a daughter talking to her dad, and I think that a letter felt appropriate because it can be translated to any relationship with daughters and dads.

"As a girl, you always want them to see you as their little girl, and you’re always going to need them and want them. And even if you say you don’t, you really do.”

Collins also seemed to be looking forward to starting a family of her own one day, but she is currently busy enjoying her single life.

“I’m in a relationship with myself,” she said. “I think a lot of young girls should do that. I think it’s important to figure out you and to have fun and to be dating and to figure out what you like and what you don’t like. It’s what growing up is all about.”