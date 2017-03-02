Jack Swagger wants out of WWE

Jack Swagger has officially requested his release from the WWE.

The pro wrestler said on the podcast "Beyond the Fight" that he's done with the wrestling company.

"It's still kind of an ongoing process right now," Swagger told host Chael Sonnen Wednesday. "Basically, it came down to contract negotiations, and we were way off. They didn't value me at what I thought I was valued at."

The two-time WWE Champion said it came down to a "business decision."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He added, "They weren’t giving me the opportunity to make the full amount of income I could for my family, so when you put it like that — it’s time to go."

Swagger admitted it was "very frustrating" to perform every night and "entertain these fans" and not get the salary he wanted.

"We want to know we’re working towards something," he explained.

Swagger may be done with the WWE, but he's not retiring from wrestling. The 34-year-old plans to continue his career in Mexico, the U.K. and Japan. He's even considering mixed martial arts.

A rep for the WWE did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

What Tom Brady told Gisele Epic After She Asked Him to Retire