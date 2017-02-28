Despite surprise ending, Oscars went long and ratings were low

If you felt like Sunday's Oscar telecast was long, you were right. The show clocked in at a whopping three hours and 49 minutes, positioning it as the longest in 10 years.

Super-model Chrissy Teigen seemed to have trouble staying awake through the whole ceremony, and many on Twitter were complaining throughout the telecast. The show ran past midnight on the east coast.

They should hire all the film editors who have won #Oscars to cut the awards show down to less than three hours. #OscarsSoLong — Rubina Madan Fillion (@rubinafillion) February 27, 2017

The Oscar for best editing does not go to the Oscars #oscarssolong — Seneca Media (@SenecaMedia) February 27, 2017

When it's past your bed time but you've stay up this long so you might as well see this thing through #Oscars pic.twitter.com/j0UQnLsn4c — BarkBox (@barkbox) February 27, 2017

Jokes aside, many Hollywood insiders were predicting the 89th Academy Awards would be long this year, suspecting that political commentary would put the show past its already historically bloated three and half hours.

NICOLE KIDMAN ROASTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA FOR STRANGE CLAPPING AT OSCARS

At least this year’s show wasn’t the longest in history. The 74th Oscars show in 2002 was the longest at 4 hours and 23 minutes.

Unfortunately for ABC, the length of the show didn’t add up to high ratings.

This year's Oscars averaged 32.9 million viewers -- a drop of more than a million viewers from last year's telecast. It was the smallest Academy Awards audience since 2008.

Audience erosion has been Oscar's trend for three years straight. In both 2014 and 2013, the awards show reached more than 40 million viewers, but in 2015 only 37.3 million tuned in.

The ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, did have a decidedly political tone with plenty of jokes, and the shtick with the unsuspecting tourists walking through the theater to greet some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, was a time sucks. Plus, the final moment twist when Faye Dunaway mistakenly declared "La La Land" as best picture when "Moonlight" was the true winner took up time. But, when all is said and done, it’s generally the acceptance speeches that add the most time to the show.

In 2016, producers of the show attempted to introduce a “thank you scroll” at the bottom of the screen. Nominees were asked to submit the names of the people they wanted to thank ahead of time in order to chop down the length of the speeches. That idea flopped and winners went rogue with their often very long-winded acceptance speeches.

OSCAR RATINGS DIP AGAIN AMID BEST PICTURE MIX-UP

The shortest Oscar telecast was the 31st Academy Awards in 1959, at 1 hour and 40 minutes.

But for the serious Oscar fans, the length of the show is irrelevant.

"You either buy into the experience or you don’t," Joe Saltzman, Professor of Journalism and Communications at University Southern California told Fox News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Rebekah Sager is a writer and editor for FoxNews.com. She can be reached at rebekah.sager@foxnews.com. Follow her on Twitter @rebekah_sager.