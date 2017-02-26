Nicole Kidman roasted on social media for strange clapping at Oscars

Nicole Kidman can act, she can sing, she can certainly rock a red carpet, but today’s Academy Awards have taught us one thing: She doesn’t really know how to clap.

The Aussie-born actress was filmed twice in the audience during the ceremony, enthusiastically applauding the action on stage.

At least, we think that’s what she was doing:

What’s going on with your hands there, Nicole? Here she is in a 10-second clip, her weird clap contrasted against the other people in the audience who clap like ... actual humans:

Why does Nicole Kidman clap like The Grinch?! pic.twitter.com/dhzN7Og8xC — Michael Lopriore (@MichaelLopriore) February 27, 2017

Why does Nicole Kidman clap so weirdly?? I've never seen anyone ever clap like that unless they have wet nail polish..? #Oscars2017 — Amanda Simko (@AmandaPanda0819) February 27, 2017

Someone teach Nicole Kidman how to clap! Use your whole hand, Nicole! pic.twitter.com/276JKj2mG4 — Andy St.Clair (@stclairandy) February 27, 2017

Nicole Kidman forgot how to clap in the middle of clapping. — Luck o' the Parrish (@BennParrish) February 27, 2017

Nicole Kidman cannot clap. #Oscars — Gabriel Bergmoser (@gobergmoser) February 27, 2017

This article originally appeared on News.com.au.