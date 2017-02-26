Entertainment

Nicole Kidman roasted on social media for strange clapping at Oscars

Keith Urban, left, and Nicole Kidman arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Nicole Kidman can act, she can sing, she can certainly rock a red carpet, but today’s Academy Awards have taught us one thing: She doesn’t really know how to clap.

The Aussie-born actress was filmed twice in the audience during the ceremony, enthusiastically applauding the action on stage.

At least, we think that’s what she was doing:

What’s going on with your hands there, Nicole? Here she is in a 10-second clip, her weird clap contrasted against the other people in the audience who clap like ... actual humans:

This article originally appeared on News.com.au.

