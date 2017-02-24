Caitlyn Jenner slams Trump over transgender bathroom stance; President could meet with Jackie Evancho

Caitlyn Jenner is not happy with President Donald Trump for his administration's reversal of President Barack Obama's directive on transgender access to public school bathrooms.

Jenner addressed Trump in a video posted Thursday night on Twitter saying, "From one Republican to another, this is a disaster."

The Trump White House has ended a directive that told public schools to let transgender students use bathrooms and locker rooms of their chosen gender.

FOR THE LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK

Jenner, who came out as a transgender woman in 2015, is particularly critical of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying, "Apparently even becoming attorney general isn't enough to cure some people of their insecurities."

Addressing Trump, the former Olympic champion says: "You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me."

Meanwhile, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the president would be happy to meet with singer Jackie Evancho and her sister, Juliet, who is transgender. Evancho sang the National Anthem at Trump's inauguration, where many other performers declined to participate.

BRADLEY WHITFORD: IVANKA TRUMP IS 'ENABLING HATRED'

"Yeah, I think the president would be welcome to meet with her," Spicer said during a press conference Thursday.

Evancho tweeted Wednesday she was "disappointed" in Trump and asked him to meet with her and her sister to discuss transgender issues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.