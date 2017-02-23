Bradley Whitford: Ivanka Trump is 'enabling hatred'

Actor Bradley Whitford did not hold back in his response to Ivanka Trump's call for "religious tolerance."

The actor, best known for his "West Wing" role, slammed President Donald Trump, calling him a "racist" while also tweeting that Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner enable hatred.

"Your father is a racist birther. Steve Bannon an anti-Semitic opportunist," You and your husband are enabling hatred."

He also added, "F--k your shoes," referring to Ivanka Trump's clothing and accessories lines.

Whitford's tweet came one day after Ivanka Trump, who converted to Judaism, tweeted about acts of anti-Semitic vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis on Monday.

"America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers. #JCC," she tweeted.

Ivanka Trump has yet to respond to Whitford's tweet.