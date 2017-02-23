Entertainment

Jackie Evancho 'disappointed' with President Trump revoking transgender bathroom guidelines

16-year-old classical singer rose to fame in 2010 as a finalist on 'America's Got Talent'

 

Jackie Evancho, the 16-year-old singer who performed the National Anthem at President Donald Trump's inauguration, is now "disappointed" with him.

Evancho, who has a transgender sister, tweeted at Trump after he announced the decision to roll back federal guidelines on bathroom requirements for transgender students at public schools.

“I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove,” the 2008 "America's Got Talent" runner-up tweeted Wednesday.

She then asked to meet with the president to discuss transgender rights.

“.@realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration," she tweeted. "Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender [rights]."

The Trump administration Wednesday revoked federal guidelines issued by former President Barack Obama that allowed public school students to use restrooms and other facilities corresponding to their gender identity.

A document submitted to the Supreme Court by the Solicitor General's office said that the Obama-era directive issued this past May did not "undergo any formal public process" or explain how the directive was "consistent with the express language of Title IX," the federal law outlawing sex discrimination in education and activities. 

"This is an issue best solved at the state and local level," Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said. "Schools, communities, and families can find -- and in many cases have found -- solutions that protect all students."

Evancho is not the only celebrity to speak out against the Trump's administration's decision. Many stars expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

