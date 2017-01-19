Jackie Evancho on Trump inauguration gig: It's 'an honor to sing for my country'

Singer Jackie Evancho is nervous but excited with one day left before her big performance at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

She spoke with "Fox & Friends" Thursday morning about the backlash she received for accepting the gig.

"[There was] a lot of conversation between my family because there would be a lot of backlash. We knew that," Evancho said. "In the end... this is an honor for me to sing for my country, and that's all it is. There's no politics involved for me."

The 2010 "America's Got Talent" runner-up said all of the media attention over her performance has helped her career.

"It has helped... increase in sales and social media, which is great," she said. "I'm getting new fans. I may be losing some, but the ones that I'm gaining I'm really happy about it."

She also said that, to prepare for the performance, she says a prayer before going on stage.

"My family is very Christian [so] I do say a prayer before any singing that I do."