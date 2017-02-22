Kaia Gerber on supermodel mom Cindy Crawford: 'I don't ever want to be in a photo next to her'

Having a supermodel mom can be both rewarding and challenging.

“The best part is all the advice she can give me,” said Kaia Gerber to Refinery29. “The worst part is how beautiful she is. I don’t ever want to be in a photo next to her because she’s incredible. She doesn’t seem to age, which is not fair.”

what is life?!! i honestly can't breathe right now. a million thank you's to @vogueparis & @mariotestino!! A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Mar 14, 2016 at 9:21am PDT

KAIA GERBER LOOKS EXACTLY LIKE HER MOM

At age 15, Gerber has embarked on her own modeling career and so far, she’s thriving within an industry that has made her 51-year-old mother one of the most iconic figures in fashion. Gerber has not only appeared on the April 2016 cover of Vogue Paris alongside Crawford, which was shot by famed photographer Mario Testino, but she’s currently the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.

These days, Gerber hopes to carve her own identity as a model — with the help social media.

“I just don’t think it’s so exclusive now,” said Gerber to the beauty news site. “I kind of think that anyone who has an interest in modeling can pursue it and I think it’s an amazing thing that Instagram and all these social media platforms have made it so girls can get themselves out there.”

new @marcbeauty campaign film by @hypewilliams. makeup by @diane.kendal, styled by @kegrand. #marcjacobsbeauty A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

KAIA GERBER ON WHAT'S IT LIKE GROWING UP WITH CINDY CRAWFORD

“I mean, I think I’m really careful about what I post, but at the same time, I’m 15 years old,” she added. “I don’t feel pressure to be perfect all the time, because nobody is and I think I almost respect people who show off their imperfections more because you can relate to them. When I see Instagram [posts] that are really perfect, it’s hard to respond to that. You want to see more.”

Gerber is inspired by another celebrity, one who is closer in age.

“I think she’s younger than me, but Millie Bobby Brown who plays Eleven in ‘Stranger Things,’” said Gerber about the 13-year-old actress who starred as a Calvin Klein model earlier this year.

A cast of distinct individuals brings the idea to life: Chosen for who they are, where an essential strength of character is key. Whether famous or unknown, all are treated equally. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Email Calvin Klein By Appointment: ByAppointment@ck.com A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:02am PST

“I think she’s the greatest person ever and I want to be her when I grow up even though I’m pretty sure I’m older.”

