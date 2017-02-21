Alex Trebek raps through an entire 'Jeopardy' category

Alex Trebek's rapping skills are back in the game.

The 76-year-old “Jeopardy” host recited rap lyrics by hip hop artists Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Desiigner and Kanye West on Monday’s episode.

How about Alex Trebek rapping on Jeopardy! tonight pic.twitter.com/MNy9CEkf1p — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) February 21, 2017

ALEX TREBEK MAKES FUN OF CONTESTANT'S MUSIC PREFERENCE

TheWrap.com reported that the syndicated game show hosted its collegiate-tournament level this week and featured the category “Let’s Rap Kids!” which had contestants guess the artist from the provided verses.

Chart-topping songs Trebek was tasked to read out loud included Drake’s “Started from the Bottom,” “6 Foot 7 Foot” by Lil Wayne, Kanye West’s “Famous” and Desiigner’s “Panda.”

“I was just getting into this rap thing,” Trebek remarked to the delighted contestants at the end of the round. “I’m not too good at it, but I was getting into it.”

ALEX TREBEK SHOWS OFF RAPPING SKILLS

This wasn’t the first time Trebek, who has hosted the game show since 1984, showed off his rapping skills. He previously recited the lyrics to “Jumpman” in an October 2016 episode, which was a collaboration made by Drake and Future.