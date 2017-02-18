Lisa Marie Presley claims 8-year-old twins are in protective custody

Lisa Marie Presley says her twins are in protective custody after "disturbing" photos of children were discovered on a computer belonging to her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood, Presley claims in court documents obtained by ET.

The Daily Mail first broke the news of Presley's claim that her twin daughters, 8-year-old Finley and Harper, were taken into protective custody by California's Department of Children and Family Services after she alleged that she found "hundreds of inappropriate photos" and disturbing video footage on Lockwood's computer.

Elvis Presley's only daughter said she was "shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach" upon making the alleged discovery in court documents filed on Feb. 7 in Los Angeles, as part of the couple's ongoing divorce. Presley is asking the court to thus deny Lockwood's request for spousal support and attorney's fees. Lockwood requested $40,000 per month in spousal support and $100,000 in attorney's fees.

Lockwood filed a response to Presley's request for order on Feb. 14, slamming Presley's "distasteful" attempt to damage his reputation.

"It is very unfortunate and inappropriate that Ms. Presley chose to file a one-sided, inaccurate version of the facts in the Family Law Court's publicly accessible files," Lockwood's lawyer, Jeff Sturman says in a statement to ET, denying the allegations. "Mr. Lockwood is not going to publicly disclose very negative information about Ms. Presley to retaliate. Therefore, while Mr. Lockwood denies the truth of what Ms. Presley chose to put in the press, he has no further statement at this time."

"In June 2016, the Beverly Hills Police Department was notified of alleged child abuse involving the Presley family. It was then determined the allegations stemmed from activity originating in the state of Tennessee," the Beverly Hills Police Department says in a statement to ET, adding they served a search warrant at a resident in the City of Beverly Hills that assisting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation led to the seizure of several items pursuant to the warrant.

"At this point, the TBI has not opened an official case in connection to this matter," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tells ET, though noting that review of potential evidence of a crime continues.

In the Feb. 7 court docs, Presley says that while Lockwood has "yet to be convicted of crimes" related to his possession of the photos, "that he possessed them is documented evidence of conduct that has destroyed" her "mental or emotional calm." "Accordingly, Respondent's [Lockwood] request for spousal support must be denied by reason of this conduct alone," states Presley's attorney, Shelley Albaum.

Additionally, Presley claims that her former business manager failed to pay taxes, and now she owes millions of dollars in back taxes. She also says that her former business manager and Lockwood made large expenses on her accounts that were not authorized by her.

While Presley says she solely pays the salary for two full-time nannies who act as monitors during the children's day visits with their father, and pays for tuition for her daughters' private school, to save money, she has been living rent-free with her older daughter, Riley Keough, and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen.

Presley cited irreconcilable differences in divorce papers filed last June. The two had been married since 2006.

ET has reached out to Presley's lawyer for comment.