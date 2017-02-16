Matt Damon on his fake long hair: 'It was gross'

Beauty is hard work — just ask Matt Damon.

The 46-year-old actor, who stars in “The Great Wall,” had to take on a transformation of epic proportions.

MATT DAMON PLANS TO PITCH TRUMP ON CLEAN WATER

“I’d never done that before — 700 extensions [and] it took 12 hours,” explained Damon on getting his hair ready for the role to E! News. “The tiny glue [extensions], which is weird. And then I lived with it for five months…The kids loved it. The kids were into it for like a week and then they kind of forgot about it. I got good at doing the hair ties, just to get a ponytail up.”

Damon appears in the action flick as an English mercenary who battles monsters in ancient China, which required warrior-esque tresses that he doesn’t naturally have.

However, what became of Damon’s new mane? He revealed it’s somewhere in Hungary.

MATT DAMON DEFENDS ROLE IN 'THE GREAT WALL'

“I flew from China and went to do a day of extra filming on ‘The Martian’ and so I flew to Hungary, landed, went into the production office, and cut all that hair off, and left it on the floor on Hungary,” he said. “It was a rat’s nest… It was so gross. It was so nasty.”

And that wasn’t the only thing Damon struggled with while on set.

“With a CGI arrow, I’m pretty damn good,” he explained on his character shooting a bow and arrow. “But with an actual arrow, not so much.”

You can catch Damon and his hair on the film went it debuts in theaters on Friday.