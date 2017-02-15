Alanis Morissette reportedly robbed of $2M in jewelry

Alanis Morissette was the victim of burglars who made off with millions of dollars worth of her jewels.

The 42-year-old’s Los Angeles home was robbed recently and the crooks made off with $2 million worth of jewelry, reports TMZ.

Sources told the website it’s unclear whether or not anything else was stolen from the “You Oughta Know” singer’s residence — which is located in the affluent West LA neighborhood of Brentwood, where Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered in 1994.

Fortunately, Morissette was not home at the time of the robbery.

A rep for the singer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.