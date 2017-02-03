Rumer Willis channels mom Demi Moore in new Gap photoshoot

Over 27 years later, Rumer Willis has fallen into the Gap just like her mother, Demi Moore.

The clothing brand is bringing back 15 styles from the '90s and in doing so, has recreated ads from the era with the help of the sons and daughters of their former campaign stars. Rumer, who is the daughter of Demi and Bruce Willis, models a Gap jean jacket that's very similar to the one her mother wore for her ad in 1990.

"How you gonna show off your jean jacket?" Rumer, 28, captioned a photo of posing in the jacket, which was paired with a white bodysuit and high-waisted black jeans.

How you gonna show off your jean jacket? #TheArchiveReissue @Gap Limited edition out 2/7! A video posted by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on Feb 2, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Other Hollywood heirs to appear in the ads include Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall's daughter Lizzy Jagger, Diana Ross' son Evan, Steven Tyler's daughter Chelsea, Kim Gordon's daughter Coco and Jam Master Jay of Run DMC's son DJ TJ Mizell.

The ultimate #tbt: Our iconic ’90s looks are back in #TheArchiveReissue collection. Shop it for a limited time starting 2/7. A video posted by Gap (@gap) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:00am PST

Rumer's homage to her 47-year-old mother is only fitting, given how much family means to her. "I think the times that are most important with your family are not the ones that are definitely hard, because I feel like people always come together at hard times," she told ET in a July 2015 interview. "But I think if you have consistency with your family -- enough that they're there when it's good as well -- then you know, it kind of lays that foundation."

