Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump clothing line, accessories amid boycott

FILE -- In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance at the Freedom Ball, in Washington.

Nordstrom says it will stop selling Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories.

The Seattle Times reports the Seattle-based department store chain said the decision was based on the sales performance of the first daughter's brand.

A Nordstrom spokesperson didn't say whether the decision to stop buying the brand was permanent, only that they make buying decisions each season.

The move comes amid a weekslong campaign known as "Grab Your Wallet," which has been calling for a boycott of retailers that carry Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump merchandise.

In November, Nordstrom posted a response on Twitter to a shopper's letter calling for the company to stop selling the brand, saying, "We hope that offering a vendor's products isn't misunderstood as us taking a political position; we're not."

