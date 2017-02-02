Matthew McConaughey wants Hollywood to embrace Donald Trump

Matthew McConaughey thinks his fellow actors' attitude about President Donald Trump is not alright, alright, alright.

The actor said in a new interview that it's time for Hollywood to "embrace" Trump and get over it.

"Well, they don’t have a choice now. He's our president," he told ChannelFI. "And, it’s very dynamic and as divisive of an Inauguration and time as we've had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact. And be constructive with him over the next four years."

The 47-year-old said it's okay to strongly disagree with some of Trump's policies but it's important to wait and see how his first term in office plays out.

"So anyone, even those who may strongly disagree with his principles or things he’s said and done — and that’s another thing, we’ll see what he does compares to what he has said — no matter how much you even disagreed along the way, it’s time to think about how constructive can you be," he shared.

Why is McConaughey taking on this attitude of embracing Trump while his fellow stars are largely against him?

"'Cause he's our president for the next four years, at least," he said, "the President of the United States."