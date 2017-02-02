Entertainment

Britney Spears suffers wardrobe malfunction during concert

Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016.

Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016.  (Reuters)

Britney Spears is living her song "Oops I did it again" after suffering a wardrobe malfunction on Wednesday night.

While performing in Las Vegas, the singer's leotard failed to keep her chest covered and she ended up flashing her audience.

Like a true professional, the star continued to hit each dance move and did not miss a beat, but her social media savvy fans didn’t either – pulling out their smartphones and capturing the fashion faux pas for the world to see.

Last year, she also suffered a nip slip during an on-stage costume change that resulted in her exposing more than she anticipated.

Perhaps Spears should ask her costume designer to “Gimme Me” more coverage?

