Britney Spears suffers wardrobe malfunction during concert

Britney Spears is living her song "Oops I did it again" after suffering a wardrobe malfunction on Wednesday night.

While performing in Las Vegas, the singer's leotard failed to keep her chest covered and she ended up flashing her audience.

Like a true professional, the star continued to hit each dance move and did not miss a beat, but her social media savvy fans didn’t either – pulling out their smartphones and capturing the fashion faux pas for the world to see.

Last year, she also suffered a nip slip during an on-stage costume change that resulted in her exposing more than she anticipated.

Perhaps Spears should ask her costume designer to “Gimme Me” more coverage?