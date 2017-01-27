Actor John Hurt dead at 77

Award winning actor John Hurt reportedly died on Friday after a battle with cancer.

The 77-year-old actor, who starred in films such as “Harry Potter” and “The Elephant Man,” passed away after suffering from pancreatic cancer, according to London’s Mirror newspaper.

Hurt contemplated his demise during an interview he did in 2015 while fighting the disease.

“I can’t say I worry about mortality, but it’s impossible to get to my age and not have a little contemplation of it,” Hurt said.

“We’re all just passing time, and occupy our chair very briefly.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.