Michael Keaton didn't hold back, revealing the reason he ditched the "Batman" franchise after two films.

The actor starred as the superhero in 1989's "Batman" and 1992's "Batman Returns." But when it came time for 1995's "Batman Forever," Keaton dropped out because "it sucked."

"It sucked. The script never was good," Keaton told The Hollywood Reporter's "Award Chatter" podcast. "I couldn’t understand why [director Joel Schumacher] wanted to do what he wanted to do. I hung on for many meetings. I knew it was in trouble when [Schumacher] said, ‘Why does everything have to be so dark?’”

The first two films were directed by Tim Burton. Schumacher was hired to direct 1995's "Batman Forever," and Keaton decided to pass on starring in that film.

Val Kilmer stepped in as the caped crusader.

Keaton is currently starring in "The Founder," a biopic about fast food pioneer Ray Kroc.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.