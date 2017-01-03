Mariah, meet the mirror.

"Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin' Eve" co-host Jenny McCarthy weighed in on what went wrong during Mariah Carey’s disastrous New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square, saying the singer should take a good long look at herself when assessing blame.

On "The Jenny McCarthy Show" on SiriusXM on Tuesday, she revealed the behind-the-scenes scoop of what happened that fatevul eve.

"Mouths were hanging open, everyone was shocked. We only gave you a shortened version of that. We had to go through another song of her walking around. It was just, it was so bad, and then for a moment I said, 'Take a step back, Jenny, and try to find some empathy right now.' And I did."

The TV personality continued, “All of a sudden I felt really bad for her, because it was that bad, it was a complete train wreck. And like my husband Donnie [Wahlberg] said, being in this business, I know what it's like to have your prompter go out. I know what it's like to have my inner ears go out. It's scary, I know what it's like when your brain malfunctions and you're on live TV. So I was like, you know what, I have sympathy for her."

Yet, McCarthy did not sustain her sympathy for Carey long after the pop star said Dick Clark Productions was to blame for the fiasco.

"Now I do understand our egos of course want to blame everyone but itself for mistakes, but I literally had a visceral reaction to her saying that Dick Clark Productions did this on purpose and for ratings. I mean, let me tell you something. If Dick Clark were alive today, I guarantee he would be on air right now fighting back. He's not, so I'm going to."

McCarthy who has co-hosted the NYE show for the past seven years, defended the production company saying, “Dick Clark Productions has been doing this show for 45 years. So for Mariah to defame them was so incredibly insulting for the group of people who work their balls off preparing and rehearsing for their musical guests."

The 44 year old revealed that Carey did not do a sound check.

"The truth of the matter is, Mariah didn't do a sound check, she said it there. She did whatever you would call like a dance move rehearsal, holding her gold microphone, and she stood off to the side of the stage while she had a stand-in do a sound check. Now, when you're doing a show live in Times Square, this is a location that's tough. Out of all the places that you're going to need to do a sound check, you do it there."

McCarthy hypothesized as to what could have been the real reason for the performance debacle.

“Now I think, and if I try to give a guess of what happened, I think Mariah was nervous as hell. I think she chose really tough songs to try to sing along with. I think 'Emotions,' that song, I mean her voice is not there anymore. I don't believe there was a problem with her inner ears. I just don't. I think she used it as an excuse. The monitors on the stage are there, by the way, to blast out the songs to the musician in case this happens."

Once again, the former Playmate gave her eyewitness account.

"How do I know the monitors were blasting? Look at the dancers behind her! They were on cue for every beat, right? Every beat! So, I was like, 'You can hear it.' She's choosing not to see it. Now my other opinion, and this is just mine from being there, being on that stage, I don't think she expected to be as far away from this prompter and as small as it was, she could have possibly not been able to see the words to her own song."

