Charlie Sheen is facing a lot of heat for a tweet he wrote Wednesday night where he asked God to take President-elect Donald Trump next.

His tweet, which was seemingly in response to the recent deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds said, "Dear God; Trump next, please!"

The Twitterverse immediately slammed Sheen for his tweet, calling the actor a "scumbag" and a "useless cockroach."

Sheen has yet to respond to the backlash. His tweet is pinned to the top of his Twitter profile.

A rep for Sheen did not immediately return FOX411's request for comment.

Sheen is by far not the first celebrity to face heat for taking aim at Trump. Alec Baldwin called him "the most reviled candidate in our history" and Madonna likened Trump's win to the feeling one gets one someone dies.

Former "House" star Lisa Edelstein came under fire when she tweeted, "RIP Alan Thicke. Seems like everyone is checking out before the Trumpacolypse."

Robert De Niro called Trump "stupid," and a "punk" and that he would like "to punch him in the face," but he has since softened his tone.

After receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, De Niro said: "I would only say that we’re all hoping, waiting and hoping, that [Trump] will lead the country in a way that’ll benefit everyone and benefit our neighbors around the world."