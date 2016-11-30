Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn extend Las Vegas residency

Reba McEntire will join her old friends and musical cohorts Brooks & Dunn for another series of shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 2017, making their residency the longest-running country music residency since the venue opened in 2003.

McEntire revealed 12 new dates exclusively to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, telling Nancy O’Dell how much she is looking forward to the newly-announced run of shows.

“I love going to Vegas and hanging out with Ronnie and Kix, who wouldn’t?” McEntire says. “They’re so much fun.”

There are still five dates left in December for the 2016 run of the show, as well as previously-announced dates in February and March of 2017. The new dates begin in June of 2017 and will run all the way through December. Tickets for the next run of Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas are set to go on sale Friday (Dec. 2).

Brooks & Dunn reunited for the first time since their breakup in 2010 for the series of shows, and McEntire says she has enjoyed sharing the spotlight with the two “mischievous little boys.”

“We love it,” she states. “We were really excited to come back.”

McEntire also has a new Christmas album, as well as a MasterClass in the music business that she recently put together in which she covers topics ranging from how to create a great song, to vocal techniques and words of advice she’s gained over the course of her long career.