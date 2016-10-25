Amy Schumer slammed for 'racially insensitive' parody video

Amy Schumer is brushing off critics who say her parody of Beyonce's "Formation" video is racially insensitive.

The video features a sweaty Schumer dancing to the song alongside Goldie Hawn, Wanda Sykes and Joan Cusack. Some Twitter users are slamming the video on charges of cultural appropriation.

Beyonce's version of the clip showed the singer sitting atop a New Orleans police car sinking in floodwaters. It also includes images of a hooded black child facing police and graffiti scrawled on a wall that reads "Stop Shooting Us."

Schumer's YouTube video has three times as many negative votes as positive recommendations.

One commenter wrote on the video, "Racist... culturally appropriating other people's creations... you steal a song specifically representing empowerment of marginalized black women & mock the song? You are literally what's wrong with society. You should be ashamed of yourself. So disgusting.﻿"

Another added, "wow. just wow. racist much?﻿"

The comedian responded on Instagram, thanking streaming music service Tidal for releasing what she calls a "tribute."

Tidal is partially owned by Beyonce and her husband, Jay Z.

This isn't the first time in recent weeks that Schumer has caused a stir. The star recent made waves after some attendees at her Tampa, Fla., stand-up show walked out due to jokes she made about Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Schumer laughed off the backlash during a show that same week in New York City.



