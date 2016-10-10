Expand / Collapse search
6 things you didn't know about Kelly Ripa

Television personality Kelly Ripa laughs before unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - RTS467V

She’s one of television’s most recognizable women, a household name and one half of a celebrity power couple.

There are still plenty of things you probably don’t know about her.

1. She can see the future

Television personality Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014.

Ripa had a dream about her husband the first day she met him. She said that she had a dream about Mark Consuelos the very first time she met him on the set of “All My Children” after he was hired to play her onscreen love interest. In her dream the pair was already married with a daughter. She told him about it the very next day.

"And he was like, 'Oh, really?' and walked away and probably thought about filing a restraining order," she said.

2. Her mom didn’t want her to be an actress

Television host Kelly Ripa smiles as she arrives at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)(OSCARS-ARRIVALS) - RTR3FXDC

Ripa's mom was nervous about her daughter becoming a celebrity.

“She worried that I’d either get my heart broken or live under a bridge,” she said.

3. Her dad was a bus driver

Ripa attributes her strong work ethic to her father’s influence. He was a bus driver turned union executive. 

"My father, a bus driver, never turned down overtime, because he wanted us to have great things in life," Ripa said.

4. A psychic predicted her pregnancy

Television host Regis Philbin says goodbye with co-host Kelly Ripa (R) during his final show of on "Live With Regis and Kelly" in New York, November 18, 2011. After nearly three decades hosting the show that became "Live With Regis and Kelly," Regis Philbin stepped down Friday with a few well wishes to his colleagues and fans. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT PROFILE) - RTR2U6IY

Ripa was still trying out for her job at "Live!" when she interviewed celebrity psychic Char Margolis on-air. Ripa hadn’t told the producers of the show that she was expecting but Margolis let the cat out of the bag.

Margolis was explaining how Ripa's late grandmother was going to protect her and her family. "She's going to watch over you when this new baby comes."

Ripa was understandably shocked and blurted out, "I haven’t told my boss yet!"

5. She can still fit into her wedding dress

Actress and talk show host Kelly Ripa arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES) (OSCARS-ARRIVALS) - RTR2YIV8

During her 20th wedding anniversary trip to Turks and Caicos, Ripa donned the same dress she wore when she eloped with Consuelos two decades earlier.

She posted a pic on Instagram to prove just how well it still fit.

“I was working on the soap [All My Children] and I didn't make a lot of money,” Ripa said about the dress in an interview. "It was $199 on final clearance sale, and I was like, 'Do I eat this week or do I get this dress?'"

6. She dropped out of college

Soap opera actress Kelly Ripa was named on February 5, 2001 to join [Regis Philbin] as permanent co-host on the daytime talk show, ``Live with Regis.'' Ripa replaces [Kathie Lee Gifford], who left the show last summer, and will officially join the show on February 12. - RTXKAY2

Kelly enrolled in the local Camden County College but dropped out after two weeks to move to New York City to pursue acting.

“My parents were adamant about college, so I took a few courses and then would audition for everything," Ripa said in a 2001 interview. "I took things like psychology, things I couldn't get motivated to do...My father is still waiting for me to go to college."