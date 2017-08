Sharon Osbourne was caught off-guard when her husband Ozzy surprised her on the set of "The Talk."

The Black Sabbath singer surprised his wife with flowers in hand on her birthday by walking out on her talk show while his hit tune "Crazy Train" played.

Ozzy's gesture was well-received by his wife who was clearly shocked to see him there and gave him a big smooch.

The pair recently went through a rough patch after the rocker admitted to having multiple affairs.

