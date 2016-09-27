Mark Consuelos is 'bananas' over his wife Kelly Ripa

Both in and out of Hollywood, being married to the same person for 20 years is a major feat. So what's the secret to Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's two-decade long union?

"We really dig each other," Consuelos said on on "Watch What Happens Live." "I'm really crazy about her."

He continued to gush and repeated, "I'm crazy about her."

"Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen, who is a close friend of Consuelos and Ripa, added that he knows the pair have a very active sex life.

"We keep it going! I'm bananas over my wife," a blushing Consuelos admitted.