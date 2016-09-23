Kristen Bell shares embarrassing childhood photo

Kristen Bell's mother had quite the solution to her joining an all-boys baseball team as a child.

The 36-year-old actress made an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Wednesday night, where she revisited her wonder years.

"I was pretty scrappy," Bell told Corden of joining the team. "My mother made sure that I would not take any flak from anybody, because she gave me a real disastrous sort of haircut."

"What she did to make sure I fit in with the boys, was she took the bangs past the forehead, past the ear, all the way down to the back, which I believe we now call a mullet," she said as Corden showed the audience the adorable evidence.

"I was one of the first," she joked. "So I never had any problems, because everyone thought I was one of the little boys."

In addition to haircuts, it seems Bell's parents also had a knack for Halloween costumes.

"Puberty is a challenge. Be nice out there, yall," "The Good Place" star captioned a hilarious throwback Thursday snap.

These days, it's Bell's own daughters, 3-year-old Lincoln and 1-year-old Delta, who have an input on her looks.

"I got ready at a room around the corner actually, my kids like to pick sequins off of things and this would have been very dangerous," she told ET of the Zuhair Murad gown she wore to the Emmys.

