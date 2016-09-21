Entertainment

Author says Emily Blunt too pretty for 'Girl on a Train' role

Cast member Emily Blunt poses during a photocall for the film "Sicario" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015.  (Reuters)

Being too good looking has its downsides.

The author of the book of Emily Blunt's new movie "The Girl on a Train" thinks the actress is too pretty to play the lead role.

Paula Hawkins said although Blunt was made to look "a bit s--t," she was still too attractive.

"Oh, she's too beautiful to play [the lead role] Rachel," Hawkins told the Daily Mail.

Blunt plays Rachel Watson, an overweight divorcee with a bad drinking problem.

While Hawkins thinks Blunt's good looks are distracting, she added that she's a fan of Blunt's previous work in movies like "The Devil Wears Prada."

