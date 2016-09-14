Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

7 Hollywood sweethearts’ bad streaks

Fox News

These Hollywood good girls may not be as sweet as you think. While these actresses are generally known for their squeaky clean images, even they aren't immune to a scandal or two.

From drunken arrests to shocking affairs, these leading ladies all have a bad streak.

With fame and success comes temptations, and we've seen too many formerly sweet stars turn sour.

But unlike the scandal-seeking Miley Cyrus and the infamous Lindsay Lohan, these stars bounced back.

1. Reese Witherspoon

Reuters/AP/City of Atlanta Department of Corrections

 (Reuters/AP/City of Atlanta Department of Corrections)

The southern actress lost all her charm when a video of her and husband Jim Toth auguring with an officer hit the Internet. Witherspoon and Toth were pulled over for drunk driving and when the cop didn't give her special treatment for being a celebrity, the actress flipped out.

She yelled, "Do you know my name sir?" He definitely found out when he wrote up the arrest report.

2. Julia Roberts

USA/

 (Reuters)

Roberts and future husband Danny Moder met on the set of "The Mexican" in 2000 when the actress was still dating Benjamin Bratt.

A married Moder and Roberts reportedly cozied up on set. The affair led to the end of Moder's marriage and Roberts' relationship with Bratt.

The now-married couple have three children together.

3. Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts attends the Fox Golden Globe party in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES -Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (GOLDENGLOBES-PARTIES) - RTX17C4W

 (Reuters)

Julia Roberts' neice was taken into custody in 2013 after she got into an altercation with her then-boyfriend, “American Horror Story” star Evan Peters.

Peters reportedly had a bloody nose and a bite mark when police arrived, so they arrested Roberts on the spot. She was later released after Peters didn't press charges.

They couple got engaged, broke up and are reportedly dating again.

4. Sandra Bullock

Jesse James and wife, actress Sandra Bullock, arrive at the 16th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 23, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (FILM-SAGAWARDS/ARRIVALS) (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - RTR29DGV

 (Reuters)

Looks like this sweetheart has a thing for bad boys. Bullock was unwillingly at the center of a cheating scandal when her now ex-husband Jesse James was caught with another woman.

The actress quickly ditched her lying husband, who was previously married to porn star Janine Lindemulder.

5. Meg Ryan

FILE PHOTO 8JUL96 - Meg Ryan (R) poses with her husband, actor Dennis Quaid, in this July 8, 1996 file photo. Ryan and Quaid, considered one of Hollywood's steadier couples, have separated after nine years of marriage, their publicist said on Thursday. There was no word on whether they had plans to divorce. FP/MMR - RTR5TZ7

 (Reuters)

The world was shocked when rom com queen Meg Ryan was caught cheating on husband of nine years Dennis Quaid with fellow actor Russell Crowe.

When news of the affair broke, Ryan quickly went from America's sweetheart to scarlet woman.

But Ryan insisted Crowe wasn't the reason she ended her marriage.

"I did not leave my marriage for him," she told Oprah. "I left because it was not working."

6. Jennifer Lopez

Prosecutors in the New York trial of hip hop mogul Sean "Puffy" Combs allowed Fox News to videotape this police mug shot of actress Jennifer Lopez taken after she was arrested with Combs after a December, 1999 nightclub shooting. Lopez was never charged in the incident. The jury in Combs weapons possession and bribery trial started its first full day of deliberations on March 15, 2001.

 (Reuters)

The beloved "American Idol" judge was arrested along with then-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs after a December, 1999 nightclub shooting. They were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and of stolen property.

7. Hilary Duff

Actress Hillary Duff and friend, singer Aaron Carter, arrive to the premiere of "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" in Los Angeles, April 26, 2003. Duff plays Lizzie in the Walt Disney Pictures film about a girl, Lizzie McGuire, who goes to Italy on a class field trip and is mistaken for an Italian pop artist. REUTERS/John Hayes JH/GAC - RTRMHWY

 (Reuters)

Before the Pitt/Aniston/Jolie love triangle there was the Carter/Lohan/Duff mess.

Fans were thrilled when 90's teen sensation Aaron Carter and Disney Channel's Hilary Duff got together. But their highly publicized romance didn't last very long.

Carter dumped Duff amid rumors that the "I Want Candy" singer had started dating Lindsay Lohan.

"I started dating Hilary on my 13th birthday," Carter recalled on "The Big Idea With Donny Deutsch." "I was dating her for like a year and a half, and then I just got a little bored, so I went and started getting to know Lindsay, dating Lindsay."

Carter later admitted to regretting his actions, tweeting that Duff was the love of his life. He might have a chance now that Duff is single.