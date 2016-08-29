Tim McGraw makes surprise appearance at Philadelphia wedding

Tim McGraw gave one Philadelphia couple the surprise of a lifetime over the weekend. The father of the bride arranged to have the “How I’ll Always Be” singer come to the wedding and surprise the bride and groom (and guests) with a performance.

McGraw surprised the entire wedding when he showed up at Vie, one of the area’s wedding venues, dressed in a classic black tux. He couldn’t leave home without his black cowboy hat though and he wore it as he serenaded the wedding with several songs. The wedding goers were excited to see McGraw. They all sang along and held their phones up high to capture a memento of McGraw serenading them in an intimate environment.

McGraw performed several songs for the crowd including “Live Like You Were Dying,” a crowd favorite. He also performed a special song for the father-daughter dance, according to NBC Philadelphia.

The father of the bride, David White, made it all happen for his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa White and Paul Getz.

McGraw may be good luck at a wedding. After all, he and Faith Hill will celebrate 20 years of wedded bliss on Oct. 6. Even though it’s been almost two decades, they still have the hots for each other. On their recent vacation, they reminded us all of that with some sexy vacation pics.