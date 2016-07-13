6 movies you won't believe are based on true stories

While there are several biopics created every year in Hollywood, there are also a handful of films that seem far-fetched but are actually based on true stories.

Here are the seven absurd movies you won't believe are based on true stories:



1. 'Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates'

That's right, the comedy film in theaters now, starring Zac Efron and Adam Devine, is based on a true story.

The film follows Efron and Devine as they search for nice dates to take to Hawaii for a family wedding. Instead they end up finding Anna Kendrick and Aubrey Plaza, who turn out to be wilder than the brothers could have imagined.

In the real story, Mike and Dave Stangle faced the same situation when their parents, who were well aware of their partying ways, told them to bring dates to their sister's wedding. The Stangle brothers found their dates off of Craigslist.

Their book was the inspiration for the film of the same title.

According to Zac Efron's interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, "The real Mike and Dave, when we met them said, that about 80 percent of the movie is true. It really did happened."

2. 'Pyscho'

This haunting 1960 film was based on the true story of a serial killer named Ed Gein.

The Academy Award-winning film, directed by Alfred Hitchcock, told the story of Norman Bates, a murderer who had faced emotional abuse as a child.

Gein's personal story and methods of killing were portrayed in the film.



3. '50 First Dates'

This 2005 romantic-comedy seems like an absurd story.

Adam Sandler, a lovable veterinarian, falls in love with Drew Barrymore, or Lucy in the film, who suffers from a memory disorder that causes her short-term memory is reset every time she wakes up.

In other words, Sandler has to woo her in a different way every day.

While this form of a short-term memory loss seems made up, it turns out the film is based on the true story of Michelle Philpots.

Philpots suffered two head injuries in 1985 and 1990, which causes her memory to reset when she goes to sleep. Like the film she has gotten married and has to be reminded of her marriage every morning by her husband.

4. 'Rocky'

This 1976 classic film is about an underdog boxer who becomes a legend.

Sylvester Stallone gained popularity and critical acclaim for his role as the small-time boxer from Philadelphia.

The film is partially based on the story of a small-time boxer from New Jersey named, Chuck “The Bayonne Bleeder” Wepner.

Though Wepner worked as a security guard, not a butcher, and never ice skated in his life, almost everything else in the film matches Wepner's life.

Wepner, like Rocky, boxed and maintained a winning record.

Wepner got his due when he sued Stallone in 1976 for not getting credit for the film initially.



5. 'Jaws'

This classic, shark-attack thriller, believe it or not, is based on a true story.

While Steven Spielberg took his artistic liberty to add more drama, exaggeration, and scare to the film, the movie is based on the 1916 Jersey Shore shark attacks.

In 1916, after four people were killed by an unidentified shark at the Jersey Shore, a massive shark hunt was launched to find the man-eating monster and protect the tourism industry from falling apart.

6. 'To Hell and Back'

This 1955 war story can feel like a "Captain American" film, but the film is based on the true story of Audie Murphy.

Murphy was a 5-foot-5-inch, 110-pound World War I soldier, who applied to every branch of the military until he was finally accepted into the Army. He plays himself in the film.

Almost the whole movie is true, even the scene when he held off a whole German Infantry by himself by climbing into a burning tank and shooting with a machine gun.

Murphy also received a Medal of Honor for his heroism.