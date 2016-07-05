'GunnyTime' host R. Lee Ermey 'blackballed' from Hollywood for conservative views

R. Lee Ermey, or "Gunny" as he prefers to be called, is best known for his role as Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in "Full Metal Jacket."

But the 72-year-old has appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows, most recently starring in his Outdoor Channel reality show "GunnyTime."

The Marine turned actor told FOX411 while his reality show is in its second season, he can't seem to book any other gigs in Hollywood.

"I've had a very fruitful career. I've done over 70 feature films," Gunny told FOX411. "I've done over 200 episodes of ['GunnyTime']... and then [Hollywood] found out that I'm a Conservative."

Actually, he corrected, "I'm an Independent, but I said something bad about the president. I had something unsavory to say about the president's administration, and even though I did vote for him the first time around, I was blackballed."

Gunny, who is an NRA board member, explained that his association with the organization and his disapproval of President Obama cost him acting jobs.

"Do you realize I have not done a movie in five to six years? Why? Because I was totally blackballed by the... liberals in Hollywood," he alleged. "They can destroy you. They're hateful people [who] don't just not like you, they want to take away your livelihood... that's why I live up in the desert on a dirt road... I don't have to put up with their crap."

The "Toy Story" voiceover actor is focusing on ventures outside of Hollywood, he said, like hosting "GunnyTime." On the show, he gets to try out the biggest and baddest new military technology.

"There's a lot of things on the show this year that are just great fun," Gunny teased. "There are weapons that are closely guarded secrets... guns and weapons that civilians would never, ever get to see [or] in their wildest dreams, they'd never get to fire them."

One of the weapons featured on season 2 is a Humvee nicknamed the "Porcupine."

"[It has] guns sticking out of it all over the place. There are five different guns... so it's just awesome. when you see this thing you'll sit there and say, 'My Jesus! Holy cow!'"

"GunnyTime" airs Wednesday nights on the Outdoor Channel.

