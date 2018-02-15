How to watch the 2018 Daytona 500

NASCAR fans, get ready: the Daytona 500 is just days away.

Drivers will soon hit the track at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., in hopes of winning the 500-mile race.

Read on for what you should know about this year’s competition.

What time is the Daytona 500?

Viewers can tune in Feb. 18, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX to catch the action.

Those with a participating TV provider can also watch the race online and on smart devices using FOX Sports GO.

Fans dying to see the Daytona 500 in person can buy tickets online.

How many laps are there?

"The Great American Race" consists of 200 laps.

Who are some of this year's drivers?

Expect to see 24-year-old Alex Bowman, who has already earned the top starting spot for the Daytona 500.

NASCAR star Danica Patrick -- who announced she will retire later this year -- is also slated to compete.

Patrick tweeted that her vehicle was "wrapped and ready for Daytona!"

Jeffrey Earnhardt -- racer Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s nephew -- will enter the race, too, Yahoo! Sports reported.

DANICA PATRICK'S LAST NASCAR CAR DEBUTS

Who is the grand marshal?

The role of grand marshal is going to be filled by Earnhardt Jr., a two-time Daytona 500 champion. He won in 2004 and 2014.

The 43-year-old will give the famous command for drivers to start their engines, a Daytona International Speedway press release said.

Actor Owen Wilson, who voiced the race car Lightning McQueen in the "Cars" animated movie series, was grand marshal in 2017.

What else should I know about race day?

Former MLB player Chipper Jones will serve as an honorary race official. He will be introduced at the drivers' meeting, take a lap around Daytona International Speedway in a parade car and participate in question-and-answer sessions with fans.

Peyton Manning is set to serve as the honorary pace car driver. The former NFL star will be behind the wheel of the Toyota pace car and lead the 40-car field to the green flag to start the race.

Charlize Theron has been named honorary starter, and will wave the green flag for the season-opening race in NASCAR's Monster Energy Cup Series.

Country music group Rascal Flatts is set to perform a pre-race concert, while Navy Band Southeast will peform the national anthem.

There will also be a famous spectator: Patrick's boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, will reportedly attend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.