Zoo's request for donations of pets to be fed to predatory animals draws PETA blowback

A zoo in Europe is inviting the public to turn unwanted pets into prey, calling for donations of fluffy rabbits and family guinea pigs to be euthanized and fed to its predator residents.

The Aalborg Zoo in Denmark announced the program in a Facebook post, sparking public uproar, including the ire of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

"If you have an animal that, for various reasons, needs to be rehomed, you are welcome to donate it to us. The animals are humanely euthanized by trained staff and then used as feed," the zoo wrote in the social media post. "In this way, nothing goes to waste — and we ensure natural behavior, proper nutrition, and well-being for our predators."

The zoo said private individuals and businesses can donate chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs, which organizers said make up an important part of predators' diets.

Specifically, the zoo said the Eurasian lynx requires "whole" prey animals that resemble what it would naturally hunt in the wild.

"In zoos, we have a responsibility to replicate the animals’ natural food chain — for the sake of both animal welfare and professional integrity," employees wrote in the post.

The zoo is also accepting horses, noting owners "can join us all the way if you wish."

PETA weighed in on the controversial initiative, saying there is nothing "natural" about the donation request.

"It’s not ‘natural behaviour’ for predators from Asia, who roam and hunt for their meals, to be fed companion animals who originated in South America," PETA wrote in an online news release. "Companion animals are never needed to ‘imitate the natural food chain of the [zoo’s] animals’ (as an Aalborg Zoo spokesperson described the program)."

PETA added if the Aalborg Zoo "truly cares about animals," it should focus on protecting species in their natural habitats.

The zoo later turned off the comments on its Facebook post detailing the program, citing "significant international interest."

"We understand that the post evokes emotions and interest, but hateful and malicious rhetoric is unnecessary — and we encourage keeping a respectful tone," leadership wrote. "We’re happy to elaborate and answer questions via private messages or email."

The Aalborg Zoo and PETA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.