Zelenskyy agrees to tentative Trump minerals deal, plans to visit DC later this week: report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly agreed to a draft of a minerals deal with the White House on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian leader plans to travel to D.C. on Friday to meet with President Donald Trump after the officials agreed to the terms of the deal, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The agreement would allow for U.S. access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously lauded the potential pact in a Sunday interview on "Sunday Morning Futures."

"The first part of this is a partnership between Ukraine and the U.S. that involves strategic minerals, energy and state-owned enterprises, where we set up a partnership, and we are only looking forward," Bessent said.

"We make money if the Ukrainian people make money, and I believe that with the United States of America, our businesses are willing to come in and provide capital that we can accelerate the Ukrainian growth trajectory and take in substantial monies for the U.S. taxpayers and get the Ukrainian economy on a great growth trajectory."

Reuters contributed to this report.