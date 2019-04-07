Yemeni officials: Blast in capital kills 7 children

Yemeni medical officials say a big explosion at a warehouse in the capital killed at least seven children in nearby schools.

The officials say the explosion in Sanaa wounded another 54 people, including schoolchildren. It was not clear what caused the explosion. The Houthi rebels, who have controlled the capital since 2014, sealed off the area.

The rebels say an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition targeted the warehouse and damaged nearby schools. There was no immediate comment from the coalition, which has been at war with the Iran-aligned rebels since 2015.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.