Some world leaders remain silent after Joe Biden projected to win US election

Russia and China have remained silent on congratulating President-elect Joe Biden after he was projected by news outlets to win the U.S. election.

While leaders across Europe and the Middle East applauded Biden’s projected victory, China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin have kept counsel.

As recently as the days leading up to the election, Putin was quoted by state media as he weighed in on the Hunter Biden allegations, saying, "I don’t see anything criminal about this, at least we don’t know anything about this [being criminal]."

The leaders are possibly waiting for results to be confirmed before making any official statement, but the silence is deafening.

Iran’s government has issued a number of comments, from the ayatollah decrying the result as “ugly” regardless of the winner while political aides established strong stances ahead of potential new dealings with a President Biden.

Other nations who found themselves close allies of President Donald Trump have offered formal statements while avoiding any outright congratulations.

Turkey Vice President Fuat Oktay simply stated that a Biden victory would not change relations between the two nations, but he did warn that the president-elect should reconsider any intentions to toughen America’s stance on Turkish foreign interventions, Haaretz reported.

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made no statement, but referred to Biden as an “interventionist” over the summer, referencing comments that Biden made that he would support “opposition leadership” in Turkey.

“Not by a coup, not by a coup, but by the electoral process," Biden was quoted as saying in an interview with the New York Times editorial board years prior, according to Reuters.

As such, Biden’s relationship with Turkey shows signs of turbulence before he has even prospectively taken office.

Israel’s leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, issued only a formal congratulations to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, referring to a “long & warm personal friendship,” but never referring to him as president-elect.

Netanyahu also wrote a statement thanking Trump for his work over the past four years, particularly for the “historic peace accords” from this past year.

Meanwhile, China has offered support for the incumbent president of Guinea, who faces allegations of fraud during his reelection bid, the Independent reported.

“China and Guinea are good friends. … We value our tradition of friendship and stand ready to work with the Guinean side to further advance our comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to achieve benefits to our two peoples,” China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a regular briefing on Monday.

The Guinea elections took place last month, but allegations of fraud have marred the results. The country’s supreme court dismissed objections and confirmed Alpha Conde’s third tenure as president.