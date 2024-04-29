Saudi Arabia's royal family: The women of the House of Saud, a wealthy dynasty

The House of Saud is the ruling royal family of Saudi Arabia. Many sources cite them as the wealthiest royal family in the world, with an estimated net worth of $1.4 trillion.

The royal family consists of around 15,000 total members, according to the House of Saud website, but only around 2,000 are part of the inner circle. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is the de facto Saudi ruler.

Women of the House of Saud have dedicated themselves to a wide variety of philanthropic efforts. Below are just a few women of the House of Saud and their impact on charities.

Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud was appointed as Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States in 2019, making her the first female to hold the role. She was sworn in by King Salman Al Saud in Al Yamamah palace.

"As the first-ever woman ambassador from the Kingdom, I recognize this as a historic moment in the Saudi-U.S. relationship, and a manifestation of the sweeping reforms taking place in the Kingdom," she said, according to a press release from the Saudi Embassy in Washington in 2019.

She added, "As we continue to redefine and modernize Saudi Arabia, I am eager to share this progress with Saudi citizens in the United States, and the American public."

She went to college at George Washington University, where she received a degree in museum studies. She also earned an honorary doctorate from Marymount University.

The princess serves as the president of the Women's Sports Committee as well as the board of directors for the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

In 2016, she was appointed vice president for women's affairs of the General Sports Authority, according to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia website. The following year, she became the deputy of development and planning.

In 2007, she was a founding member of the Zahra Breast Cancer Association, according to the source. The association set a Guinness World Record in 2015 when they formed the "World's Largest Human Awareness Ribbon."

Princess Al Joharah bint Talal Al Saud is the chair of Atal Almaid, which aims to provide services to make businesses more innovative on a global scale, according to Emirates Woman.

She has also attended a wide range of international events over the years, like the Women Empowerment Summit.

"I always feel honored when I am invited to take part in conferences and events. I am very humbled to be a part of them. I am among accomplished, strong people, and they always circulate around my three favorite topics: women, entrepreneurs and philanthropy," she told Harper's Bazaar Arabia in 2022.

Princess Sora bint Saud Al Saud is the granddaughter of Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the king of Saudi Arabia from 2005 until his death in 2015. She is a leader in fashion and philanthropy.

The princess received a bachelor's degree in psychology from American University in 2015.

She is the founder of the fashion brand SO. by Sora, which began in 2018, according to Emirates Women. The company aims to reduce waste and over-consumption. She also started Sora by Loren Jewels, according to American University's website.

"I hope to start a conversation that connects cultures and sheds light on the remarkable talent that exists in Saudi," she said about the company in 2016, per American University. "This is only the beginning."

She also established the Ahyaha Foundation with her husband, Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal Al Saud, which "focuses on improving the community through sustainable, creative and social programs on youth and education, sustainable development, water resources and traffic safety and awareness," according to Arab News.

The princess became an honorary ambassador for youth advocacy program Mentor Foundation USA in 2017.

Princess Adila bint Abdullah Al Saud went to King Saud University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature.

The princess has focused many philanthropic efforts on health-related issues.

She has done this as the president of the National Charitable Foundation for Home Health Care in Jeddah and as the founding member and chair of the Sanad Charitable Society to Support Children with Cancer, according to Emirates Women.

Princess Haifa bint Muhammad Al Saud went to the University of New Haven in Connecticut, where she earned her degree in business administration in 2008. She later went to London Business School, where she earned a master's degree in business administration and management in 2017.

Her career began at HSBC Holdings, where she was an analyst, according to Arab News. During her time there, she worked her way up to senior associate of equity sales before leaving in 2012, according to the source.

The princess is now the Saudi vice minister of tourism, a role to which she was appointed in 2022. Before that, she was appointed to the board of directors of the General Authority of Civil Aviation in 2020, according to Arab News.