Europe
Woman killed by flying debris as Storm Doris batters Britain

By | Associated Press
The scene in Wolverhampton city center after a woman died when she was hit by a piece of roof the "size of a coffee table" during strong winds, Wolverhampton, England, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Flights have been cancelled and commuters were warned they faced delays after Storm Doris reached nearly 90mph. (Matthew Cooper/PA via AP)

London – A woman has been killed by flying debris in central England as storm winds of more than 90 mph (145 kph) batter the United Kingdom.

West Midlands Ambulance Service says the woman suffered serious head injuries in Wolverhampton, 140 miles (225 km) northwest of London.

Rain, snow and strong winds from a weather system dubbed Storm Doris closed roads, canceled flights and halted train travel to and from Euston Station, one of London's main terminals. Heathrow Airport said about one in 10 flights was canceled

The wind even halted filming of outdoor scenes on the long-running soap opera "Coronation Street."

Weather agency the Met Office said a top wind speed of 94 mph (151 kph) was recorded at Capel Curig in Wales.

Winds are expected to ease later Thursday.