Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

United Kingdom
Published

'Woke' London museum to change name of Christmas exhibit to 'Winter Festival'

Museum of the Home will also celebrate Diwali, Hanukkah and the Lunar New Year

By Michael Lee | Fox News
close
Jordan Peterson utters dire warning to western countries that 'woke' totalitarian social credit system is 'highly probable' Video

Jordan Peterson utters dire warning to western countries that 'woke' totalitarian social credit system is 'highly probable'

Canadian psychologist, author, and famous anti-woke thinker Jordan Peterson warned western countries that a totalitarian social credit system coming to their societies is "highly probable."

London's iconic Museum of the Home is renaming its traditional Christmas exhibit to the "Winter Festival" in an attempt to be more inclusive to other holidays.

"Britain’s museum sector has been completely captured by the woke cult," Toby Young, the founder of the U.K.'s Free Speech Union, told The Sun in a report Sunday.

Young's comments come as the Museum of the Home in London announced that it will "celebrate Diwali, Hanukkah, Christmas, Lunar New Year and learn how they are marked at home," according to the Sun.

TWITTER ERUPTS AFTER BEING ASKED TO ‘DEFINE WOKE’: ‘MARXIST OPPRESSION NARRATIVES’

The Museum of the Home

The Museum of the Home (Richard Baker/In Pictures via Getty Images)

The museum will also change its Rooms Through Time collection to feature "celebration of the winter solstice through a Black, queer lens."

The museum, which opened in 1914, has traditionally had exhibits exploring home life from 1600 to the present day. Its Christmas exhibit has been a popular attraction, with a festive theme that explored family living rooms from the Tudor period up to 2010.

The museum had been known for over 100 years as the Geffrye Museum, but changed its name last year after a massive renovation project to the Museum of the Home, hoping to avoid association with 1600s slave owner Robert Geffrye.

The statue of Sir Robert Geffrye, alderman, ironmonger and founder of the almshouse that is now the Museum of the Home.

The statue of Sir Robert Geffrye, alderman, ironmonger and founder of the almshouse that is now the Museum of the Home. (Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)

WHAT DOES ‘WOKE’ MEAN?

"Because Robert Geffrye didn’t create the museum, it was an easier decision," Sonia Solicari, the museum's director, told the Guardian at the time. "It’s not his collection, [and] he may or may not have liked the idea of a museum in his almshouses."

A statue of Geffrye still sits above the door to what is now a rear entrance to the building, though the museum has also expressed a hope to remove it from its current prominent location.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The statue of Sir Robert Geffrye outside what is now the Museum of the Home in London.

The statue of Sir Robert Geffrye outside what is now the Museum of the Home in London. (Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"We believe there is potential to retain the statue on site but in an alternative and less prominent space, where we can better tell the full story of the history of the buildings and Robert Geffrye's life, including his involvement in transatlantic slavery," the museum said in a statement last year, according to a BBC report. "We are confronting, challenging and learning from the uncomfortable truths of the origins of the museum buildings, to fulfill our commitment to diversity and inclusion." 

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee