UK court grants bail to wife of corrupt, jailed Mexican governor

The wife of a Mexican state governor serving a nine-year prison sentence for money laundering and connections to organized crime was granted bail Tuesday by a British court.

Karime Macias, 43, posted the $193,500 bond following her Oct. 29 arrest in London, Reuters reported. Mexican prosecutors are requesting her extradition for alleged misuse of $6 million in public funds meant for social welfare programs in her home state of Veracruz.

Macias is married to Javier Duarte, who pleaded guilty last year to embezzling state funds.

Duarte, a member of Mexico's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), was governor of Veracruz from 2010 to 2016 but resigned from office 45 days before the end of his term amid allegations of corruption and links to organized crime.

Mexican prosecutors said he headed a criminal group that carried operations in Veracruz, Mexico City and the eastern Gulf state of Campeche.

Duarte fled Mexico shortly after his resignation and was arrested six months later in neighboring Guatemala. He was one of a string of other PRI governors who were charged in corruption cases.

Mexican officials had suspected Macias was living a life of luxury with the couple's three children in London and reportedly spent $77,000 a month, according to the BBC.

She is scheduled to appear in a London court Jan. 9.