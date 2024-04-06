WATCH: 100 huskies cut loose in shopping mall after pet café mishap

A Chinese shopping center went wild when 100 huskies broke free from a pet café and ran rampant throughout the mall, thanks to a careless employee.

"All the huskies ran out of the café," a member of staff told Xigua Video, adding: "It’s very lucky they were found so soon."

Video of the March 12 incident shows the dogs escaping from the "Haha Husky Cute Pets" café and running in every direction throughout the mall after the owner visited the café. The dogs hadn’t seen her in a long time, and the staff suggested that her visit whipped the dogs up in excitement.

Staff pursued the dogs throughout the mall as they tried to round up the puppers, with one employee succeeding in herding some of the dogs back right away. In one video, a man in a white T-shirt was seen chasing after them as they frantically ran barking with excitement, causing the woman recording the clip to burst out laughing, ViralPress reported.

The rest wandered into the various stores, treating the mall like a playground. Two dogs even snatched food from surprised shoppers, according to NDTV.

Employees managed to get all but seven of the dogs back to the café within an hour. Staff member Huo said the café used chicken legs to lure the dogs back, treating it as a "punishment."

The two thieving huskies remained at large after the incident. The café apologized and offered compensation for affected customers, even though no one was hurt by the dogs.

The video went viral on Chinese social media platform Weibo: It delighted users, who compared the excited pack to "pupils running out of a school."

"Which mall is this? When will they escape again? I’m in!" another user wrote. "This looks like so much fun!"

According to the South China Morning Post, pet cafés have grown increasingly popular: 3,638 new cafés opened in Shanghai in 2020, and the country’s pet industry in 2022 turned a profit of $68 billion (494 billion yuan).