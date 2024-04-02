Deputies rescue injured dog stranded on train tracks for days

Sheriff's deputies in Oklahoma recently rescued an injured dog that was stuck on train tracks for nearly half a week.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office shared video of the incident on Wednesday. The department explained that its deputies learned of the injured dog on Mar. 27, after receiving a phone call about the animal.

"Deputy Hutton observed that a large dog had been hit by a train and was stuck in between the railroad tracks," the office said in a Facebook post.

"Deputy Hutton and Captain Harding determined that they could not get a patrol unit down to the location of the injured animal, so they requested the Sheriff’s Office Side by Side to the location to transport the animal safely to the roadway."

Bodycam footage shows one deputy carefully picking up the dog while another assisted and said encouraging words.

"You're okay, you're okay," an officer was heard cooing to the injured animal.

In less than a minute, the authorities successfully transported the dog to their vehicle. The pet was soon reunited with its family and taken to a local veterinarian's office for treatment.

"It was discovered that the animal had been injured by a train three days prior to being located and could not free itself," the sheriff's office said. "The Sheriff’s Office was pleased that the dog was located and hopes for a full recovery for the injured canine."

The officers were commended for their heroism in a Facebook post about the incident.

"These guys do it all," one local wrote. "Best [s]heriff, best deputies, best K9s, and best technology. Just the best."

"Great job officers, so glad this guy found his way back to his people," another said.

One Facebook user identified himself as the Good Samaritan who reported that the dog was on the tracks.

"I’m so happy this turned out well as I am the locomotive engineer that reported this poor pup being injured and unable to move for 4 days stuck in between the tracks," the man wrote. "Thank you wagoner county sheriff’s!!!!! This post made my day."

Fox News Digital reached out to local animal clinics to get an update on the dog's condition, but no details were available. The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.