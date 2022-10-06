Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Virginia NAACP leader killed in ambush during Turks and Caicos Islands vacation

Army veteran Kent Carter reportedly shielded girlfriend from gunfire during Turks and Caicos Islands vacation

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Virginia NAACP chapter leader was murdered while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean, officials say.

Kent Carter, a U.S. Army veteran and realtor from Arlington, was killed by gunfire during an ambush attack, according to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force. He served as vice president of NAACP's Arlington chapter.

According to police commissioner Trevor Botting, Carter's killing was random and may have been gang-related and linked to a turf war. A staff member was also injured during the shooting.

Carter was visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands to celebrate his birthday, according to FOX 5 DC. He and his girlfriend were leaving the beach on a hotel shuttle bus when gunfire erupted.

20 PEOPLE FOUND DEAD ON BOAT DRIFTING IN TURKS AND CAICOS

Kent Carter, a U.S. Army veteran and realtor from Arlington, reportedly shielded his girlfriend from gunshots.

Kent Carter, a U.S. Army veteran and realtor from Arlington, reportedly shielded his girlfriend from gunshots. (Fox 5 DC)

Carter reportedly shielded his girlfriend from the gunshots, according to NAACP Arlington Branch President Julius D. Spain. Police later found the suspects' vehicle, leading to a shootout.

The suspects' vehicle was armed with automatic weapons, officials say. Police believe one of the vehicle's gunmen may have died during the shootout.

Carter's tragic death led to an outpouring of grief from the Arlington, Virginia, community.  

A police car was damaged during a shootout with suspects, who used automatic weapons against officers.

A police car was damaged during a shootout with suspects, who used automatic weapons against officers. (Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force)

"NAACP Arlington Branch mourns the tragic and unexpected loss of our 1st Vice President, Kent Carter, who passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, while vacationing abroad," the NAACP Arlington Branch chapter wrote in a statement on Facebook.

SON OF NEW YORK WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN TURKS AND CAICOS QUESTIONS 'LEGITIMACY' OF GOVERNMENT'S PROBE

"Our deepest sympathies go out to his family. May God grant them strength during this time of sorrow," the statement added.

One of Carter's neighbors, Robert York, remembered him as "one of the best neighbors you could have."

"He and his family, just really great neighbors. So this is just incredibly sad news," the devastated neighbor told FOX 5 DC.

Turks and Caicos Islands police officers believe one suspect has died, but are still searching for more.

Turks and Caicos Islands police officers believe one suspect has died, but are still searching for more. (Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Turks and Caicos Islands police officers are still investigating the shooting and searching for the suspects involved.