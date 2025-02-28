Expand / Collapse search
Violent protests erupt in Greece on anniversary of deadly train crash

The 2023 train crash left 57 people dead and dozens more injured

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
Violent protests erupt in Greece over deadly train crash Video

Violent protests erupt in Greece over deadly train crash

A protest over Greeces largest ever train crash turned violent on Friday. (Credit: Reuters)

A protest over the Greek government’s response to the nation’s largest-ever train crash turned violent on Friday as scores of youths hurled rocks and gasoline bombs at police.

The fiery scenes took place in front of Greece's parliament building in Athens during mass protests to mark the second anniversary of a devastating train crash in northern Greece that left 57 people dead. 

Following hours of peaceful rallies in the Greek capital, youths with hammers smashed paving stones, throwing the rubble and makeshift firebombs at police who responded with tear gas.

Riot police in Greece react to ignited Molotov cocktails thrown by demonstrators

Riot police react to ignited Molotov cocktails thrown by demonstrators at a protest near the Greek parliament, marking the second anniversary of the country's worst railway disaster. (REUTERS/Florion Goga)

BODIES FROM GREECE TRAIN COLLISION THAT KILLED 57 RETURNED TO FAMILIES IN CLOSED CASKETS

Hundreds of thousands of protesters flooded the streets of cities across Greece on Friday in a mass mobilization, led by relatives of the victims’ families.

Clashes also broke out in Greece's second city, Thessaloniki, where a giant crowd choked the centre and people released black balloons into the sky in memory of the dead.

More than 80 people were detained and five were injured in Athens alone, authorities said.

Protesters clash with police in front of the Greek parliament

A protester hurls a Molotov cocktail at police, during a protest marking the second anniversary of the country's worst railway disaster. (REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki)

The protests - among the largest since the country's debt crisis more than a decade ago - have been fueled by public resentment against the conservative government's perceived inaction.

Critics say that politicians should be held accountable for failures that led up to the crash, but so far only rail officials have been charged with any crimes.

"The government hasn't done anything to get justice," said Christos Main, 57, a musician at the Athens rally. "This wasn't an accident, it was murder," he said.

In one of the biggest protests in Greece in years, public services and many private businesses were brought to a halt and people poured into the streets of cities and towns chanting "murderers" against what they say is the state's role in the disaster. The government denies wrongdoing.

Rail unions say the network has been poorly maintained despite rail service upgrades to provide faster trains in recent years.

The 2023 train disaster in Tempe saw a passenger train collide head-on with an oncoming freight train.

Greece protests

A drone view shows people gathering in front of the Greek parliament during a protest, marking the second anniversary of the country's worst railway disaster, while an investigation continues, in Athens, Greece, February 28, 2025.  (via Reuters)

It was Greece's worst railway accident and left dozens injured and exposed deficiencies in the country's transportation infrastructure.

The trains crashed just before the Vale of Tempe, a gorge separating the regions of Thessaly and Macedonia. The train was traveling along Greece's busiest route, from the capital Athens to the country's second-largest city, Thessaloniki.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greece train crash

The scene of the 2023 train crash (AP/Giannis Papanikos)

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.