Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Australia

Video shows poisonous snake curled up on bed among child’s stuffed animals in Australia

The Australian Museum says red-bellied black snakes are one of the most frequently encountered snakes on the east cost of the continent

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Australian family discovers venomous snake in child’s bed Video

Australian family discovers venomous snake in child’s bed

An Australian family discovered a red-bellied black snake curled up with stuffed animals on their child’s bed, which was removed and transported to another location. (Bryce Lockett via Storyful)

An Australian family got a shocking serp-prize when they found a poisonous snake curled up among several stuffed animals on their child’s bed.

Like something out of a horror movie, or someone’s worst nightmare, the red-bellied black snake was discovered in the child’s bedroom on Sunday morning in the town of Jimboomba, about 30 miles south of Brisbane.

Video of the encounter was posted to Facebook by Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast. It showed Bryce Lockett taking on the nearly 3-foot serpent.

Lockett is seen on video approaching the bed, removing one of the girl’s stuffed toys and exposing the snake.

HUGE ‘WELL-FED’ SNAKE CAUGHT IN AUSTRALIA, DUBBED ‘CHONK’

Red-bellied black snake removed in Australia

Bryce Lockett of Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast removes a venomous red-bellied black snake from a child's bed in Australia. (Bryce Lockett via Storyful)

"Definitely not what you want in a bed," Lockett said.

He then used a snake hook tool to lift the snake before grabbing it near its tail and lowering it to the ground.

AUSTRALIA TODDLER CHASING DEADLY SNAKE LEADS TO NEST DISCOVERY WITH 110 EGGS

Man holding snake

Bryce Lockett pulls the snake out of the bed. (Bryce Lockett via Storyful)

"There he is," Lockett said. "It looks like he’s about to shed his skin. He’s a bit light on the belly."

After lowering the snake to the ground, he guided it toward a bag, which it eventually slithered into.

AUSTRALIAN GIRL SWINGS LARGE SNAKE SEVERAL TIMES TO RESCUE PET GUINEA PIG: VIDEO

Snake being put in a bag

The snake slithered into a bag. (Bryce Lockett via Storyful)

Lockett then picked the tall bag up and removed the reptilian intruder from the property.

"Red-bellied Black Snakes are one of the most frequently encountered snakes on the east coast of Australia, and are responsible for a number of bites every year," the Australian Museum says on its website. "Despite the number of bites received every year, very few human deaths have resulted."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The museum explains that many of the snake’s bite victims "experience only mild or negligible" symptoms, although some end up being hospitalized.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.