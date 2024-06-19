Video shows poisonous snake curled up on bed among child’s stuffed animals in Australia

An Australian family got a shocking serp-prize when they found a poisonous snake curled up among several stuffed animals on their child’s bed.

Like something out of a horror movie, or someone’s worst nightmare, the red-bellied black snake was discovered in the child’s bedroom on Sunday morning in the town of Jimboomba, about 30 miles south of Brisbane.

Video of the encounter was posted to Facebook by Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast. It showed Bryce Lockett taking on the nearly 3-foot serpent.

Lockett is seen on video approaching the bed, removing one of the girl’s stuffed toys and exposing the snake.

"Definitely not what you want in a bed," Lockett said.

He then used a snake hook tool to lift the snake before grabbing it near its tail and lowering it to the ground.

"There he is," Lockett said. "It looks like he’s about to shed his skin. He’s a bit light on the belly."

After lowering the snake to the ground, he guided it toward a bag, which it eventually slithered into.

Lockett then picked the tall bag up and removed the reptilian intruder from the property.

"Red-bellied Black Snakes are one of the most frequently encountered snakes on the east coast of Australia, and are responsible for a number of bites every year," the Australian Museum says on its website. "Despite the number of bites received every year, very few human deaths have resulted."

The museum explains that many of the snake’s bite victims "experience only mild or negligible" symptoms, although some end up being hospitalized.