Vandal targets Margret Thatcher's statue just hours after unveiling

A statue of former United Kingdom Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was egged just hours after it was installed in her hometown of Grantham this weekend.

"Tear it down!" one man shouted toward the statue Sunday, as others driving past it loudly booed, according to Sky News.

Video filmed in Grantham, Lincolnshire, shows one unidentified man launching eggs at the 20-foot statue, which is surrounded by a fence. The man egged the statue within two hours of it being installed Sunday, the Guardian reported.

The statue of Britain’s first female prime minister was initially intended to be installed in Parliament Square in Westminster, but was moved to Thatcher’s hometown in response to fears of a "motivated far-left movement... who may be committed to public activism," SkyNews reported.

Launching eggs at the statue has long been planned, with a Facebook group in 2020 proposing an "egg-throwing contest" after the South Kesteven District Council approved of an unveiling ceremony. The council installed a CCTV camera directly across from the memorial following the threats.

Despite the statue garnering protest from some citizens, the Conservative leader of South Kesteven council that it is "appropriate that [Thatcher] is commemorated by her home town."

"Margaret Thatcher will always be a significant part of Grantham’s heritage," Councillor Kelham Cooke said, according to the Guardian. "She and her family have close ties with Grantham. She was born, raised and went to school here."

"This is about inspiring, educating and informing people about someone who represents a significant part of Grantham’s heritage."

Thatcher served as prime minister from 1979 to 1990 and gained the nickname the "Iron Lady" for her anti-communist stance. She died in 2013 at the age of 87.