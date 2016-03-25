US teen survived attacks in both Boston and Belgium

next Image 1 of 3

An American teenager says he felt an amazing calm after surviving attack this week at Belgium's main airport.

Mason Wells, who is from Sandy, Utah, told The Associated Press on Friday that he felt at peace in the moments after surviving the attacks and a sense that "someone greater than us is watching over us. "

But what is remarkable is that this is the second time Wells survived an attack. He was in Boston at the time of the Boston marathon attack, having gone to support his mother in her race.

His parents have flown from the United States to be by his side in the Belgian city of Ghent.