Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published
Last Update March 26, 2016

US teen survived attacks in both Boston and Belgium

By | Associated Press
  • 11794830-
    Image 1 of 3

    This undated photo provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints shows Mormon missionary Mason Wells, 19, of Sandy, Utah, who was injured in Tuesday's explosion at the Brussels airport. Mormon church officials say three missionaries including Wells were seriously injured in the Brussels airport attack. (Mormon Church via AP) (The Associated Press)

  • 1e671409-
    Image 2 of 3

    This undated photo provided by Chad Wells shows Mormon missionaries Mason Wells, 19, of Sandy, Utah, left, and Joseph Empey, 20, of Santa Clara, Utah. They both were injured in Tuesday's explosion at the Brussels airport. Mormon church officials say missionaries from Utah were seriously injured in the Brussels airport attack. (Joseph Empey/Chad Wells via AP) (The Associated Press)

  • 2b649b9c-
    Image 3 of 3

    This undated photo provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints shows Mormon missionary Mason Wells, 19, of Sandy, Utah, who was injured in Tuesday's explosion at the Brussels airport. Mormon church officials say three missionaries including Wells were seriously injured in the Brussels airport attack. (Mormon Church via AP) (The Associated Press)

GHENT, Belgium – An American teenager says he felt an amazing calm after surviving attack this week at Belgium's main airport.

Mason Wells, who is from Sandy, Utah, told The Associated Press on Friday that he felt at peace in the moments after surviving the attacks and a sense that "someone greater than us is watching over us. "

But what is remarkable is that this is the second time Wells survived an attack. He was in Boston at the time of the Boston marathon attack, having gone to support his mother in her race.

His parents have flown from the United States to be by his side in the Belgian city of Ghent.